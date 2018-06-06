Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP orders return of vehicle belonging to judiciary from caretaker KP CM

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar Wednesday ordered impounding a vehicle belonging to the judiciary from caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan.

Heading a three-member bench that heard various cases in the Supreme Court Peshawar Registry, Justice Nisar remarked that Dost Mohammad Khan was not working as a judge, but on a political post.

He ordered the return of vehicle belonging to the judiciary from the caretaker chief minister.

The court also ordered impounding official vehicles from irrelevant personnel in the province. Under the case, the CJP had previously inquired about the vehicles under use by Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples’ Party leaders and other politicians.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan was sworn in as the sixth caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The interim provincial chief minister was administered the oath by KP governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra during a ceremony at the Governor House in Peshawar.



— An earlier version of the story stated that the Supreme Court ordered impounding official vehicle of the newly-sworn in caretaker chief minister. The error is regretted.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP names Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

ECP names Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

Updated 13 minutes ago
False accusations have no value, Faisal Vawda on Reham Khan book controversy

False accusations have no value, Faisal Vawda on Reham Khan book controversy

 Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court has resolved nomination forms issue: caretaker minister

Supreme Court has resolved nomination forms issue: caretaker minister

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pompeo, Pak Army chief talk 'political reconciliation in Afghanistan', bilateral links

Pompeo, Pak Army chief talk 'political reconciliation in Afghanistan', bilateral links

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senior politician Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

Senior politician Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

 Updated 2 hours ago
Reham accuses PTI of using 'sexual favours' for political positions

Reham accuses PTI of using 'sexual favours' for political positions

 Updated 10 hours ago
Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi raid

Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi raid

 Updated 4 hours ago
MQM-P's Haider Abbas Rizvi arrives in Karachi

MQM-P's Haider Abbas Rizvi arrives in Karachi

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM