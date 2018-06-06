CJP orders return of vehicle belonging to judiciary from caretaker KP CM

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar Wednesday ordered impounding a vehicle belonging to the judiciary from caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan.



Heading a three-member bench that heard various cases in the Supreme Court Peshawar Registry, Justice Nisar remarked that Dost Mohammad Khan was not working as a judge, but on a political post.

He ordered the return of vehicle belonging to the judiciary from the caretaker chief minister.

The court also ordered impounding official vehicles from irrelevant personnel in the province. Under the case, the CJP had previously inquired about the vehicles under use by Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples’ Party leaders and other politicians.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan was sworn in as the sixth caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The interim provincial chief minister was administered the oath by KP governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra during a ceremony at the Governor House in Peshawar.









— An earlier version of the story stated that the Supreme Court ordered impounding official vehicle of the newly-sworn in caretaker chief minister. The error is regretted.