Muguruza thrashes Sharapova to reach French Open semi-finals

Spain´s Garbine Muguruza (R) is congratulated by Russia´s Maria Sharapova after winning, at the end of their women´s singles quarter-final match on day eleven of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open on June 6, 2018. Photo: AFP

PARIS: Garbine Muguruza roared into the French Open semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition job of Maria Sharapova on Wednesday.



The predicted battle royal between the two former champions never materialised on a muggy Court Philippe Chatrier as Spaniard Muguruza dominated from start to finish.

Sharapova looked nervous from the beginning and was never allowed to settle as Muguruza posted her first victory against the Russian at the fourth attempt.

An anti-climactic match ended in predictable fashion with a Sharapova backhand into the net.

Muguruza, winner two years ago, will face either world number one Simona Halep or Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals.