Wednesday Jun 06 2018
AFP

Muguruza thrashes Sharapova to reach French Open semi-finals

AFP

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

Spain´s Garbine Muguruza (R) is congratulated by Russia´s Maria Sharapova after winning, at the end of their women´s singles quarter-final match on day eleven of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open on June 6, 2018. Photo: AFP

PARIS: Garbine Muguruza roared into the French Open semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition job of Maria Sharapova on Wednesday.

The predicted battle royal between the two former champions never materialised on a muggy Court Philippe Chatrier as Spaniard Muguruza dominated from start to finish.

Garbine Muguruza celebrates after victory over Maria Sharapova. Photo: AFP

Sharapova looked nervous from the beginning and was never allowed to settle as Muguruza posted her first victory against the Russian at the fourth attempt.

An anti-climactic match ended in predictable fashion with a Sharapova backhand into the net.

Muguruza, winner two years ago, will face either world number one Simona Halep or Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals.

