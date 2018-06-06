SC seeks reply from Centre over load-shedding

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar also summoned power companies to appear before the court on Thursday-Photo: File

PESHAWAR: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to submit a reply over load-shedding in the provincial capital.

Hearing a petition filed by citizens in the SC’s Peshawar registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar also summoned power companies to appear before the court on Thursday.

Justice Nisar asked the chief executive of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) the reason behind rampant load-shedding in the city, to which the official said that the company does not have the funds to better the power infrastructure.

The court also asked when does the WAPDA plan to provide relief to the masses.

Justice Nisar held hearings on the similar issue in Karachi as well in May, when he termed the power crisis a “criminal negligence”.