Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC seeks reply from Centre over load-shedding

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar also summoned power companies to appear before the court on Thursday-Photo: File

PESHAWAR: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to submit a reply over load-shedding in the provincial capital.

Hearing a petition filed by citizens in the SC’s Peshawar registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar also summoned power companies to appear before the court on Thursday.

Justice Nisar asked the chief executive of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) the reason behind rampant load-shedding in the city, to which the official said that the company does not have the funds to better the power infrastructure.

The court also asked when does the WAPDA plan to provide relief to the masses.

Justice Nisar held hearings on the similar issue in Karachi as well in May, when he termed the power crisis a “criminal negligence”.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP names Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

ECP names Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

Updated 14 minutes ago
False accusations have no value, Faisal Vawda on Reham Khan book controversy

False accusations have no value, Faisal Vawda on Reham Khan book controversy

 Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court has resolved nomination forms issue: caretaker minister

Supreme Court has resolved nomination forms issue: caretaker minister

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pompeo, Pak Army chief talk 'political reconciliation in Afghanistan', bilateral links

Pompeo, Pak Army chief talk 'political reconciliation in Afghanistan', bilateral links

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senior politician Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

Senior politician Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

 Updated 2 hours ago
Reham accuses PTI of using 'sexual favours' for political positions

Reham accuses PTI of using 'sexual favours' for political positions

 Updated 10 hours ago
Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi raid

Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi raid

 Updated 4 hours ago
MQM-P's Haider Abbas Rizvi arrives in Karachi

MQM-P's Haider Abbas Rizvi arrives in Karachi

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM