MQM-P's Haider Abbas Rizvi arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi arrived in Karachi on Wednesday, after having spent a long time in Canada.



Party leaders confirmed Rizvi's arrival though their social media accounts and welcomed him on returning home.

Rizvi, following his arrival, visited the MQM-P's Bahadurabad faction office, where he met with other party leaders. The MQM-P leader had been residing in Canada for nearly two years.

Rizvi has distanced himself from MQM-P factionalism in the past. He had also shared his views on the public rift within the party in February this year.

Haider Abbasi Rizvi in conversation with party members at the MQM-P's Bahadurabad faction office, following his arrival in Karachi. — Geo News

Speaking in Geo News' show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', the MQM-P leader had refrained from putting the blame for the rift on anyone.

“I don’t agree there is any group in MQM. There is no Bahadurabad or PIB group,” he had said, adding that the party had been going through a difficult time and would come out of it soon.

When asked why he was supporting party leader Amir Khan instead of the then party chief Farooq Sattar as alleged by the latter, Rizvi had not given a direct answer and instead said that he believed every party leader and worker should play his role in ending the stalemate.

He had said that there was no question over the sacrifices and hard work done by Sattar for the party and that he had played a huge role in handling the party through a difficult time.

Rizvi, however, went on to say that "we want to see a strong convener in the shape of Sattar, but that would only be possible if the party is also strengthened."