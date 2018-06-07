Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Two policemen martyred in Lower Dir explosion

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Representational image. Photo: File

LOWER DIR: Two policemen were martyred on Thursday in an explosion near their vehicle in Maidan area of Lower Dir.

According to initial reports, a station house officer (SHO) and a constable were martyred in the explosion targeting their vehicle. Two other policemen were wounded in the explosion.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security officials reached the site of the blast and investigations are under way.

Caretaker prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk condemned the incident and extended condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.

Lower Dir is one of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where bomb blasts and targeted killings were routine in 2009-10.

