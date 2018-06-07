Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
Shahab Umer

Alauddin Marri appointed caretaker Balochistan CM

By
Shahab Umer

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Alauddin Marri. Photo: File

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday Alauddin Marri to be the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan.

Marri, who belongs to Mastung district of Balochistan, was recommended by the former provincial government that had also proposed the name of Sardar Shaukat Popalzai for the post.

The former opposition had suggested the names of Mohammad Aslam Bhutani and Ashraf Jahangir Qazi.

The decision to finalise a caretaker chief minister for Balochistan was handed over to the ECP after parliamentary committee formed for the purpose failed to make a call.

On June 6, the parliamentary committee members met to decide on the matter, but the meeting bore no fruit.

Members of the former government boycotted the session after former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo announced a night warlier that the candidates suggested by the opposition for the parliamentary committee were 'controversial'.

The six-member parliamentary committee had comprised of government representatives Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Tahir Mahmood Khan, Amanullah Notezai and opposition members include Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Dr Abdul Maalik Baloch and Liaquat Agha. 

