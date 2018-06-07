ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan decided on Thursday to change officers across the country in order to ensure transparency in General Elections 2018.

According to ECP sources, for holding fair elections, officers will be changed in phases. In the first phase, provincial chief secretaries and Inspector Generals of Police will be transferred.

ECP sources informed that letters will be written to chief secretaries and lists will be called from all four provinces of grade 18 to 22 officers.

ECP sources said that letters will also be written to chief secretaries for shuffling of grade 17 and below officers.

ECP sources said that it will provide new lists after shuffling of officers to the establishment division and consultation is underway in this regard.

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming General Elections on July 25 and nomination papers are being submitted for it.