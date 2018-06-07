Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan decided on Thursday to change officers across the country in order to ensure transparency in General Elections 2018.

According to ECP sources, for holding fair elections, officers will be changed in phases. In the first phase, provincial chief secretaries and Inspector Generals of Police will be transferred.

ECP sources informed that letters will be written to chief secretaries and lists will be called from all four provinces of grade 18 to 22 officers.

ECP sources said that letters will also be written to chief secretaries for shuffling of grade 17 and below officers.

ECP sources said that it will provide new lists after shuffling of officers to the establishment division and consultation is underway in this regard.

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming General Elections on July 25 and nomination papers are being submitted for it. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

 Updated 41 minutes ago
CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

 Updated an hour ago
ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

 Updated an hour ago
PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

Updated 3 hours ago
CJP orders NAB to probe alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

CJP orders NAB to probe alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM