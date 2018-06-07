Haider Abbas Rizvi leaves Karachi for Dubai

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi left Karachi for Dubai on Thursday, hours after he returned to home from Canada.

Rizvi arrived in Karachi late Wednesday after having spent more than two years in Canada. Rizvi, soon after his arrival, visited the MQM-P's Bahadurabad faction office, where he met with other party members.

The MQM-P leader mysteriously left for Dubai after a few hours. Those close to him say that he came to inquire after his mother and left after having visited her.

However, the sudden arrival and departure of the MQM-P leader has raised several questions.

Sources informed Geo News that Rizvi was not allowed to become politically active and that certain quarters objected to his arrival.

They further said that a decision was made to field Rizvi against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in National Assembly constituency NA-243 Karachi, taking advantage of absence of dual nationality column in nomination papers for candidacy.

However, the Supreme Court's verdict to submit an affidavit, including a candidate's details on educational background, any criminal record and dual citizenship along with nomination papers, came after Rizvi arrival in Pakistan.

The MQM-P leader started participating in political activities and reached the party's Bahadurabad faction office soon after his arrival.

Rizvi, however, left the country fearing his arrest, sources added.

