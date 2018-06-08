NEPRA takes notice of load-shedding, instructs NTDC to improve situation

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday took notice of the persistent load-shedding in various parts of the country, and instructed the National Transmission & Dispatch Company to improve the situation.



The authority, in a notification, said overloading in NTDC grids has resulted in load-shedding in areas where power is supplied by Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar power supply companies.

The notification also said that NEPRA had, in the past three years, allowed NTDC to carry out an investment of Rs96.63 billion to improve on their system, but that not much improvement has been seen.

NEPRA has taken notice of the overloading of NTDC grids previously too, the notification stated.

Consistent power outages were reported in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Quetta on Thursday night.

As night approached, multiple neighbourhoods in Karachi — including Kharadar, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Gulistan-e-Johar's Block 19 — faced power cuts, while a similar pattern of intermittent power outages was experienced in Quetta.

Rawalpindi suffered an unbearable eight-hour-long load-shedding the same day.

Power outages continued in the aforementioned areas through Fajr prayers, inconveniencing the citizens.