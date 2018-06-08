Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
AFP

Rashid Khan spins Afghanistan to T20 series sweep over Bangladesh

By
AFP

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan in action during the final T20I against Bangladesh at Rajiv Ghandi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on June 7, 2018. Photo: GettyOut/AFP 

DEHRADUN: Spin sensation Rashid Khan bowled an excellent last over to help Afghanistan eke out a thrilling one-run win over Bangladesh and complete a series whitewash in the third Twenty20 international Thursday.

Chasing 146 for victory, Bangladesh required nine in the 20th over but Khan held his nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 144-6 in the north Indian city of Dehradun.

The Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan, who await their Test debut against India on June 14 in Bangalore, triumphed 3-0 after winning the first two games comprehensively.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who hit 46, and Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 45, put together a gritty 84-run fifth-wicket partnership to give Bangladesh hope of a consolation win.

Mushfiqur, who was named man of the match, smashed five fours in the penultimate over but fell to Khan´s leg spin on the first delivery of the final over.

Mahmudullah tried to get four off the final ball but Shafiqullah Shafiq´s acrobatic work at the long-on boundary got the batsman run out in a dramatic finish to the game.

The 19-year-old Khan, who topped the bowling chart with eight wickets and the man of the series award, returned figures of 1-24.

Earlier Afghanistan batsman Samiullah Shenwari made an unbeaten 33 to lift his side to 145-6 after they elected to bat first.

Afghanistan were in trouble at 101-4 in the 15th over against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack but Shenwari´s 28-ball knock gave them a winning total.

Opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad and Stanikzai also made useful contributions of 26 and 27 respectively.

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and paceman Abu Jayed claimed two wickets each. 

More From Sports:

Thiem ends Cecchinato's run to reach French Open final

Thiem ends Cecchinato's run to reach French Open final

 Updated 2 hours ago
Inzamam brushes off criticism, says young team has potential

Inzamam brushes off criticism, says young team has potential

Updated 7 hours ago
Tendulkar junior picked for India Under-19 team

Tendulkar junior picked for India Under-19 team

 Updated 11 hours ago
The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

 Updated 11 hours ago
'Must do better' Halep into third Roland Garros final, faces Stephens

'Must do better' Halep into third Roland Garros final, faces Stephens

 Updated 13 hours ago
Golf: Good start for Hamza on opening day of Thailand Open

Golf: Good start for Hamza on opening day of Thailand Open

 Updated 23 hours ago
Del Potro powers past Cilic to set up Rafa clash

Del Potro powers past Cilic to set up Rafa clash

 Updated yesterday
Kohli named Indian cricketer of the year

Kohli named Indian cricketer of the year

 Updated yesterday
It's all true: Sharapova hits back at Serena 'book 100 percent hearsay' claim

It's all true: Sharapova hits back at Serena 'book 100 percent hearsay' claim

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM