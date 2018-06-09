Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 09 2018
Women's T20 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to reach final

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup on Saturday, June 9 at Kinrara Academy Oval.

Batting first, Pakistan put up a target of 72 runs. Only two Pakistani batsmen reached double figures with opener Nahida Khan scoring 18 and Sana Mir chipping in with 20 not out.

The team could manage only 72 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

A 65-run partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur (34* from 49 balls, 3x4) and Smriti Mandhana (38 from 40 balls, 4x4) saw India secure a 7-wicket victory and a place in Sunday's final.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will have to wait for the outcome of the match between third-placed Bangladesh and hosts Malaysia, to know their fate.

Pakistan have twice reached the finals of Women's Asia Cup.

Women's T20 Asia Cup is being held in Malaysia under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council.

Six teams including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand and host Malaysia are participating in the event.

