First monsoon rain of season breaks heatwave spell

LAHORE: After an intense heatwave that had gripped the country, most parts of Punjab experienced the first monsoon rain of the season on Saturday.



Light rain along with gusty winds and duststorm hit Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Pakpattan, Mian Channu, Hafizabad, and Toba Tek Singh.

In Islamabad, dark clouds took over the sky accompanied by strong winds.

Moreover, rain is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, DG Khan along with Zhob divisions, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

Photo: Geo News

On the other hand, hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).



In Karachi, the weather took a turn as the sky was cloudy in the early hours of the day. The maximum temperature recorded in the city is expected to be 37°C, while the minimum temperature was 35°C, with 84 per cent humidity recorded in the air.

Photo: Geo News

Earlier this week, the Met dept had said northern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would receive more than the average rainfall. However, Sindh and Balochistan are expected to receive less rainfall than average.

The monsoon rains will lash southern areas of the country, including Karachi, from July to August, the PMD added.

Met Director-General Dr Ghulam Rasool also warned that heavy rain in any big city may lead to urban flooding.

The National Highway Authority has taken steps for the construction and restoration of different roads across the country, including Karakorum Highway, Gilgit-Skardu Road, Chitral Road, thoroughfares in Rawalpindi, Murree and Naran.