pakistan
Saturday Jun 09 2018
'Aliens' a political narrative used to channel interests, needs: Punjab CM Askari

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

LAHORE: Interim chief minister of Punjab Dr Hasan Askari on Saturday said that 'aliens' is a political narrative used to channel political interests and needs.   

He was addressing a press conference after visiting the national poet Allama Iqbal's mausoleum in Lahore earlier today. The interim chief minister, in response to a question about 'aliens' — a term frequently used by the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — he observed that political parties use different narratives to garner support from voters. 

"You all know what is 'aliens'; it is a political narrative because different people communicate their message for their political needs and political interests," said Askari. 

"The basic objective [of political parties]is to get more votes. They want to win elections and form the government. Aliens is part of the same political narrative that is used by different parties."

Speaking about the interim government, Askari stressed that caretaker governments must provide equal opportunities to all parties.

"It is the responsibility of the interim governments to facilitate the election process," he said. 

Askari was nominated as the province's interim chief minister by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after a parliamentary committee had failed to reach a consensus over the proposed candidates by members of the then-government and opposition. 

Speaking about objections to his appointment as the caretaker chief minister, Askari said that the reservations will be addressed through the performance of the interim government.

He stressed that he will serve the province for a set period of time. Askari told the journalists that he neither had a political agenda in the past and nor does now. 

In response to a question about the interim Punjab cabinet, Askari told the journalists that he will have a 'small and unbiased' cabinet. 

