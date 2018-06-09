ATC approves Rao Anwar’s plea for B-class facilities in prison

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) has approved suspended SSP Rao Anwar’s plea seeking B-class facilities in prison.



Anwar and his subordinates are under trial over the extrajudicial killing of a 27-year-old shopkeeper and aspiring model, Naqeebullah Mehsud, and three others in a fake encounter.

During the hearing on Saturday, investigation officer SSP Central Dr Rizwan was also present.

About petition against declaration of Anwar’s house as sub-jail, ATC said the case was in Sindh High Court (SHC).

The ATC said petitioner should wait for SHC’s verdict on request against the accused, and adjourned the hearing till June 14.

The petition against declaration of Anwar’s house as sub-jail was filed by Naqeebullah’s father Khan Muhammad.

The petition was taken up by Sindh High Court a day earlier where response was sought from Home Secretary Shahid Pervez, who issued a notification that allowed Anwar to spend the prison term in his house.

The home secretary reached the high court over orders, where he sought time to submit a written response to the petition.

The high court adjourned the hearing till June 20, stating that a decision would be made on available records if a written response is not submitted at the next hearing.