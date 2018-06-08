Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh home secretary questioned over declaring Rao Anwar’s house sub jail

Suspended SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File 

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court sought response on Friday from the provincial home secretary over petition challenging declaration of suspended SSP Rao Anwar’s house as a sub jail for him.

Anwar and his subordinates are under trial over the extrajudicial killing of a 27-year-old shopkeeper and aspiring model, Naqeebullah Mehsud, and three others in a fake encounter.

On Friday, the court was hearing a petition filed by Naqeebullah’s father Khan Muhammad, through his counsel Faisal Siddiqui, which challenged the declaration of Anwar’s house as sub jail.

Naqeebullah murder case: ATC defers verdict to declare Anwar's house a sub-jail

The decision to declare the former Malir SSP a B-class prisoner was also deferred

The victim’s father has accused the Sindh government of favouritism by declaring a prisoner’s house as sub hail. Muhammad has called the move illegal and demanded that Anwar be shifted to a proper prison.

Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal declared Anwar’s house a sub jail citing security threats to the suspended SSP in other prisons. A notification stating the same was issued by home secretary Shahid Pervez.

During the hearing, court asked the home secretary under what law Anwar was put in a sub jail.

The home secretary reached the high court over orders, where he sought time to submit a written response to the petition.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 20, stating that a decision would be made on available records if a written response is not submitted at the next hearing. 

