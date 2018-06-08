Sindh home secretary questioned over declaring Rao Anwar’s house sub jail

Suspended SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court sought response on Friday from the provincial home secretary over petition challenging declaration of suspended SSP Rao Anwar’s house as a sub jail for him.

Anwar and his subordinates are under trial over the extrajudicial killing of a 27-year-old shopkeeper and aspiring model, Naqeebullah Mehsud, and three others in a fake encounter.

On Friday, the court was hearing a petition filed by Naqeebullah’s father Khan Muhammad, through his counsel Faisal Siddiqui, which challenged the declaration of Anwar’s house as sub jail.

The victim’s father has accused the Sindh government of favouritism by declaring a prisoner’s house as sub hail. Muhammad has called the move illegal and demanded that Anwar be shifted to a proper prison.

Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal declared Anwar’s house a sub jail citing security threats to the suspended SSP in other prisons. A notification stating the same was issued by home secretary Shahid Pervez.

During the hearing, court asked the home secretary under what law Anwar was put in a sub jail.

The home secretary reached the high court over orders, where he sought time to submit a written response to the petition.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 20, stating that a decision would be made on available records if a written response is not submitted at the next hearing.