Pakistan, EU press Kabul's de facto rulers to act against terrorism

Delegations of Pakistan and EU during a meeting in Brussels, Germany, on November 22, 2025.

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) called on Afghanistan's de facto authorities to play a constructive role in achieving the shared objective of rooting out terrorism from Afghan soil.

The demand came as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas co-chaired the seventh Strategic Dialogue in Brussels on November 21.

According to a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), the two sides also discussed Pakistan-Afghanistan relations amid October 2025 cross-border tensions and reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace, stability, prosperity, and resolving issues through dialogue between neighbours.

"The two sides called on Afghanistan's de facto Authorities to play a constructive role in achieving the shared objective of rooting out terrorism from Afghan soil," the joint statement read.

Expressing concern over Afghanistan's deteriorating socio-economic conditions, Pakistan and the EU supported a peaceful, stable, and self-reliant Afghanistan, contributing to regional stability.

The EU appreciated Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan nationals for over four decades, emphasising that any return must be safe, dignified, and in line with international standards.

"Both sides called upon the Afghan authorities to ensure protection of human rights, especially for women, girls and vulnerable communities," the joint statement read.

Beyond Afghanistan, the dialogue reviewed the EU-Pakistan partnership under the 2019 Strategic Engagement Plan, with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation across political, economic, development, trade, migration, climate and security areas.

They welcomed ongoing collaboration through Erasmus Mundus and Horizon Europe and pledged stronger joint efforts on food security, energy security, and climate change.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable growth and trade development, highlighting the central role of the GSP+ arrangement in EU-Pakistan relations.

The EU briefed Pakistan on progress toward adopting a new GSP framework, while both partners restated their dedication to promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views on global and regional issues. The EU provided an update on Russia’s war in Ukraine, while Pakistan raised the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Both sides discussed developments in the Middle East and welcomed the agreement on the first phase of the Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza conflict.

They urged all parties to maintain the ceasefire, avoid actions that could jeopardise the agreement, and prioritise humanitarian access, stabilisation, transitional governance, and reconstruction in Gaza. They further reiterated support for concrete steps toward a two-state solution in line with UN resolutions.

Concluding the meeting, both sides affirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism, the UN Charter and a rules-based international order grounded in common interests. They agreed to hold the 8th Round of the Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad.