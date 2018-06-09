Freight train derails in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Twenty-three bogies of a freight train derailed on its way from Punjab in the Dabar area of Sukkur on Saturday, railways officials said.



Divisional Superintendent Railways told Geo News that rescue teams have been called to the incident site. The traffic will be resumed in four to five hours, he added.

Pakistan witnessed a 188% decrease in train accidents in 2017 compared to the previous year, a senior official of Pakistan Railways told news agency APP.

“In 2017, as many as 50 train accidents occurred across the country as compared to 144 accidents in 2016,” he said.