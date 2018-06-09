Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Freight train derails in Sukkur

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

SUKKUR: Twenty-three bogies of a freight train derailed on its way from Punjab in the Dabar area of Sukkur on Saturday, railways officials said.

Divisional Superintendent Railways told Geo News that rescue teams have been called to the incident site. The traffic will be resumed in four to five hours, he added.

Derailment near Rahim Yar Khan halts rail traffic for over 48 hours

Down track between Rahim Yar Khan, Tarinda expected to be restored by afternoon

Pakistan witnessed a 188% decrease in train accidents in 2017 compared to the previous year, a senior official of Pakistan Railways told news agency APP.

“In 2017, as many as 50 train accidents occurred across the country as compared to 144 accidents in 2016,” he said.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CPEC opportunity for ‘convergence of global civilisations’

CPEC opportunity for ‘convergence of global civilisations’

 Updated 45 minutes ago
General Election 2018: Sattar, Jamali, others submit nomination papers

General Election 2018: Sattar, Jamali, others submit nomination papers

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ali Tareen announces not to contest election

Ali Tareen announces not to contest election

 Updated 2 hours ago
President Mamnoon, Iran’s Rouhani discuss economic ties, regional security

President Mamnoon, Iran’s Rouhani discuss economic ties, regional security

Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Updated 9 hours ago
ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

 Updated 10 hours ago
Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM