Sindh Food Authority finds substandard 'mithai' in Karachi raid

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority sealed shut three factories preparing sweets and confectionary during a raid carried out Saturday night in the city's Korangi No. 2.5 area, Geo News reported.



As the southern province's food regulatory authority becomes active, it conducted an operation in a surprise move on facilities that manufactured ice cream and mithai (sweets) and were based inside houses.

Abrar Sheikh, the director of the Sindh Food Authority, said food items — including both mithai and ice cream — his team found inside the facilities was not good for health.



Three people were also arrested during the raid, he added.

Further, the Authority is now set to continue carrying out raids to catch illegal and unlicensed factories that manufacture food hazardous to people's health, Sheikh said.