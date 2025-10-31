Taliban admit presence of TTP, other terror groups in Afghanistan: Pakistan

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi addresses weekly press briefing on October 31, 2025 in Islamabad. — Screengrab X@ForeignOfficePk

Foreign Office says talks require patience and confidentiality.

Ceasefire holds, next round due on November 6.

Border closure decision based on security assessment.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said that the Afghan Taliban regime has admitted the presence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist organisations on Afghan soil during the recent round of talks between the two countries.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi, during his press briefing on Friday, said Afghan officials presented various justifications for not taking action against these groups, adding that the presence of terrorist elements across the border reinforced Pakistan’s security concerns.

The spokesperson said that given the sensitivity of the dialogue, “minute-by-minute commentary” was not possible, as the Foreign Office reserves the right to exercise caution in such matters.

He said all relevant institutions participated in the Istanbul talks, where detailed discussions were held on key issues.

“These are complex and sensitive negotiations that require patience and composure,” she remarked, noting that comprehensive details would emerge in the next round scheduled for November 6, with positive progress continuing.

The spokesperson clarified that the host country’s statement after the Istanbul dialogue was merely an introductory note and did not reflect the complete details of the talks.

“The matter of written assurances is part of an ongoing process, and a clearer picture will emerge in the next round,” she added.

Responding to questions about decision-making, he said that under the rules, any declaration of war or peace rests solely with the prime minister, who is advised by the Foreign Office.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the foreign secretary, he said, were actively engaged throughout the negotiation process. “There is no division or disagreement within the government on this matter,” he asserted.

Andrabi said that the decision to keep the border closed was based on a security assessment, adding that the border would remain shut until further notice.

The spokesperson also confirmed that high-level representation is expected in the next phase of talks, though no final decision has been made regarding who will lead Pakistan’s delegation.

“The ceasefire remains intact, and we have noted the assurances provided by the Afghan side,” he said, expressing hope that the truce agreement would be fully implemented.

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban had agreed a day earlier to maintain the ceasefire. The mechanism for its enforcement will be finalised during a high-level meeting on 6 November in Istanbul.

Following the Istanbul talks, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement saying both sides agreed to establish a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure peace and penalise any violator.

The talks, held in Istanbul from October 25 to 30 under the mediation of Turkiye and Qatar, concluded with both countries pledging continued cooperation for lasting peace and stability in the region.