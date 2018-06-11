Can't connect right now! retry
General Election 2018: Last day to submit nomination papers today

The deadline to submit nomination papers General Election 2018 expires today (Monday).

As per a revised election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on June 8, the last day to submit nomination papers was extended from June 8 to June 11.

The electoral body had said on Friday that the date for submission of nomination papers was extended to facilitate political parties.

The deadline to complete the scrutiny of nomination papers was changed from June 14 to June 19.

The last day to file appeals against any objection to the decisions of returning officers was extended till June 22.

The verdicts on appeals will be announced by June 27, after which, the revised list of candidates will be issued on June 28.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on June 29, and the electoral body will announce the final list of candidates on the same day.

The electoral symbols will be issued to candidates on June 30.

Polling will be conducted on June 25.

The amended schedule is also applicable for candidates contesting the elections on reserved seats.

