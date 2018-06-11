Motorway police penalises former PM Abbasi's driver for speeding

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's driver was penalised by Motorway police on Monday for over-speeding near Ravi Toll Plaza on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.



The former premier was fined Rs750 for violation of traffic laws.

Abbasi was present in his car at the time.

Photo: Geo News

Last year, motorway police fined then National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for speeding near Khanqah Dogran on M2 motorway. Sadiq’s two vehicles were fined Rs2,500 for violating traffic rules, the police informed.

The motorway police vigilantly monitor that all vehicles on the motorway follow the speed limit.