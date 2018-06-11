Free train travel for senior citizens over Eid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced free travel during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays for senior citizens 65 years of age and above across the country.



According to a notification issued by Minister for Railways Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, senior citizens will be facilitated through free advance booking and E-ticketing system on the occasion of Eid.

The historic package is a gift to its passengers from Pakistan Railways so that they can reach their destinations free of cost, timely and safely, Bharucha said in an interview.

She said the high-level officials of Pakistan Railways will ensure monitoring and follow-up of this facility so that it can be availed by a maximum number of passengers.

She added that Pakistan Railways remains committed to providing safe, sound and efficient mode of journey to the country’s masses.

Senior citizens who wish to avail the package must have their identity card with them during the travel.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Railways also announced five special trains to facilitate people planning to travel for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Passengers will be able to take advantage of the eight-day operation, starting from June 12, on 30 per cent discounted fares.

Additional coaches will also be attached to other trains to accommodate maximum passengers.