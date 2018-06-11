Chaudhry Nisar to contest General Election 2018 as independent candidate

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will contest the upcoming general election as an independent candidate.



Nisar, who has been associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), announced his decision during a corner meeting held at Adiala Road on Monday.

“The party [PML-N] has given tickets to political orphans,” Nisar said, adding, “There are 10 faults in the PTI and 100 [faults] in the PML-N.”

He said that it is time for him to work even harder, as he would be contesting the election as an independent candidate.

Political aides of Chaudhry Nisar earlier filed the nomination papers for constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12.



On Sunday, the former interior minister alleged that a 'comical drama' was being staged by PML-N leadership to not issue him party tickets for the forthcoming polls.

Party quaid Nawaz Sharif and ex-Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif were reported to be at loggerheads regarding issuing a party ticket to Nisar.

“Nawaz is adamant to not issue a ticket to former interior minister Nisar,” sources within the PML-N said. “He has recommended that if Nisar does not ask the party to issue him a ticket, then he should not be given one.”