‘Comical drama’ being staged to not issue me party ticket: Nisar

The former interior minister said that he will speak openly on the matter after recovering from ailment. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan alleged on Sunday that a 'comical drama' is being staged by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership to not issue him party tickets for the forthcoming polls.



Meanwhile, party leader Nawaz Sharif and ex-Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif are at loggerheads regarding issuing a party ticket to Nisar.

“Nawaz is adamant to not issue a ticket to former interior minister Nisar,” sources said. “He has recommended that if Nisar does not ask the party to issue him a ticket, then he should not be given one,” sources within PML-N said.



Nisar in his message added: "I have said it before as well that I am not a contestant for party ticket nor dependent on it."

The former interior minister said that he will speak openly on the matter after recovering from ailment. "The people from Jaati Umrah should stop making themselves the butt of a joke, and refrain from insulting me by such childish acts," he said.

The veteran politician added: "Has there been any precedence where senior party members who have been elected multiple times appear before the board to give an interview for the party ticket.