PPPP submits nomination papers for reserved seats candidates

Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian has submitted nomination papers in ECP for its candidates for National Assembly’s reserved seats

KARACHI: The Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) on Monday submitted nomination papers in the Election Commission of Pakistan for its candidates for National Assembly’s reserved seats.

The following candidates have been named in the list for reserved seats for minorities/non-Muslims:

1. Ramesh Lal

2. Naveed Aamir Jeeva

3. Imran Afaque Athwal

4. Choudhry Shan Salamat

5. Pehlaj Mal

6. Hina Gulzar

7. William Inayat

8. Sabir Iqbal Masih

9. Peter John Bheel

The Pakistan People's Party media cell, in a statement earlier today, said its chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest the upcoming general election from Larkana (NA-200), party’s stronghold Lyari (NA-246), and Malakand (NA-8).

The party also announced its candidates for national and provincial seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Saleem Khan will contest from NA-1, Mahboobul Rehman and Dr Amjad from NA-2, Sheharyar Zeb from NA-3, Qamar Zaman from NA-4, Najamuddin Khan from NA-5, Ahmed Hassan from NA-6, Shahid Khan Advocate from NA-7 among others.

On the other hand, Ghulam Muhammad will contest from PK-1, Nawazish Ali from PK-2, Shahi Khan from PK-3, Irfan Hayat Chattan from PK-4, Ameer Zeb Sheharyar from PK-5, Mukhtiyar Raza from PK-6, Engineer Ahsanullah from PK-7 , Syed Akbar Khan from PK-8, Nasir Ali Shah from PK-9, Malik Badshah from PK-10, Shahabzada Sanaullah from PK-11, Najamuddin Khan from PK-12, Zaman Khan from PK-13, Bakht Bedaar Khan from PK-14, Mehmood Zeb Khan from PK-15, and Mehmood Iqbal from PK-16.

On Sunday, the party nominated former Sindh Assembly deputy speaker Shehla Raza to contest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on NA 243 (Karachi), as it announced its candidates for 160 national and provincial seats of Sindh.

