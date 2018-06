Bilawal to contest general election from Malakand along with Lyari, Larkana

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest upcoming general election from Larkana (NA-200), party’s stronghold Lyari (NA-246), and Malakand (NA-8), according to a party statement issued Monday morning.



The party also announced its candidates for national and provincial seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Saleem Khan will contest from NA-1, Mahboobul Rehman and Dr Amjad from NA-2, Sheharyar Zeb from NA-3, Qamar Zaman from NA-4, Najamuddin Khan from NA-5, Ahmed Hassan from NA-6, Shahid Khan Advocate from NA-7 among others.

On the other hand, Ghulam Muhammad will contest from PK-1, Nawazish Ali from PK-2, Shahi Khan from PK-3, Irfan Hayat Chattan from PK-4, Ameer Zeb Sheharyar from PK-5, Mukhtiyar Raza from PK-6, Engineer Ahsanullah from PK-7 , Syed Akbar Khan from PK-8, Nasir Ali Shah from PK-9, Malik Badshah from PK-10, Shahabzada Sanaullah from PK-11, Najamuddin Khan from PK-12, Zaman Khan from PK-13, Bakht Bedaar Khan from PK-14, Mehmood Zeb Khan from PK-15, and Mehmood Iqbal from PK-16.

Candidates for Sindh

On Sunday, the party nominated former Sindh Assembly deputy speaker Shehla Raza to contest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on NA 243 (Karachi). PPP had announced its candidates for 160 national and provincial seats of Sindh.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will contest from NA- 213 (Nawabshah) and former opposition leader Khursheed Shah was nominated for a seat in Sukkur (NA-206).

Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur will contest from provincial seats of Larkana (PS-10), Nawabshah (PS-37). Zardari’s brother-in-law Munawar Talpur will be the party’s candidate from Mirpurkhas on NA seat.

Agha Siraj Durrani will contest from Shikarpur (PS-9), Imtiaz Sheikh from (PS-7), Sohail Anwar Siyal from Larkana (PS-12), Nisar Khuhro from Larkana (PS-11), and former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah from Jamshoro (PS-80).