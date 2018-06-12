Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP vets more than 12,000 candidates ahead of General Election 2018

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

Premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: With the scrutiny process of electoral nomination papers under way, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has shared the details of over 12,000 candidates with relevant departments. 

The deadline to submit nomination papers ended on June 11, after the electoral body announced an extension to the last date for submission of documents in order to facilitate political parties.

ECP has shared the details of candidates with the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Board of Revenue, and the State Bank of Pakistan. 

According to sources, Hina Rabbani Khar has disclosed Rs550 million as bank loans. Faisal Vawda, Haroon Bilour, and Asadullah Bhutto owe Rs54 million, Rs50 million, and Rs70 million to banks, sources added. 

Candidates who are defaulters can be disqualified from contesting the general election. 

The scrutiny process will end on June 19, after which the last day to file appeals against any objection to the decisions of returning officers could be submitted by June 22.

The verdicts on appeals will be announced by June 27, after which, the revised list of candidates will be issued on June 28.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on June 29, and the electoral body will announce the final list of candidates on the same day.

The electoral symbols will be issued to candidates on June 30.

Polling will be conducted on June 25.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Updated 28 minutes ago
15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

Updated 45 minutes ago
Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Updated 56 minutes ago
Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

Updated 3 hours ago
97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

 Updated 2 hours ago
No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM