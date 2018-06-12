ECP vets more than 12,000 candidates ahead of General Election 2018

Premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: With the scrutiny process of electoral nomination papers under way, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has shared the details of over 12,000 candidates with relevant departments.

The deadline to submit nomination papers ended on June 11, after the electoral body announced an extension to the last date for submission of documents in order to facilitate political parties.

ECP has shared the details of candidates with the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Board of Revenue, and the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to sources, Hina Rabbani Khar has disclosed Rs550 million as bank loans. Faisal Vawda, Haroon Bilour, and Asadullah Bhutto owe Rs54 million, Rs50 million, and Rs70 million to banks, sources added.

Candidates who are defaulters can be disqualified from contesting the general election.

The scrutiny process will end on June 19, after which the last day to file appeals against any objection to the decisions of returning officers could be submitted by June 22.

The verdicts on appeals will be announced by June 27, after which, the revised list of candidates will be issued on June 28.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on June 29, and the electoral body will announce the final list of candidates on the same day.

The electoral symbols will be issued to candidates on June 30.

Polling will be conducted on June 25.