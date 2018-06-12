Sarfraz's career-best 89 helps Pakistan beat Scotland in first T20I

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed scores 89 off 49 deliveries against Scotland. — ICC

EDINBURGH: Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's career-best 89 not out helped Pakistan defeat Scotland by 49 runs in the first of the two T20Is in Edinburgh on Tuesday.



Pakistan started on an aggressive note after winning the toss and opting to bat against Scotland.

Opener Ahmed Shehzad was caught in the deep for 14 off 12 balls, as Pakistan lost first wicket at 33. Fakhar Zaman was sent to the pavilion for 21 off 15 balls, leaving the tourists at 46-2 after 5.2 overs.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and all-rounder Shoaib Malik's aggressive play helped their side score a total of 204 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets.

Ahmed hit 89 not out, while Malik scored 53 off 27 deliveries.

Chasing the 205-run target, Scotland could only score 156 at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Michael Leask hit 38 and Kyle Coetzer scored 31 for their side.

Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali took two wickets each, whereas Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Amir dismissed one batsman each of the opposite side.

The second T20I will be played on Wednesday, June 13 in Edinburgh.

Playing XI



Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Dylan Budge, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Ali Evans, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey.



