Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Have right to choose my lawyer if it is a fair trial: Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said he has the right to choose his counsel in the corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family.

"If this is a fair trial, then I have the right to choose my lawyer," the former premier said while speaking to media after appearing before an accountability court in Islamabad hearing the Avenfield reference against him and his family.

Nawaz, who appeared before the court today without a lawyer after Khawaja Haris recused himself from representing the former prime minister, added, "No one can deny me the right to choose my lawyer."

The former premier further claimed, "There are talks regarding placing my name on the Exit Control List (ECL)." 

Lamenting that he may be barred from leaving the country, Nawaz said, "Those who broke the backbone of terrorists are being placed on ECL while those who brought terrorism to the country are being removed from the list."

NAB requests Interior Ministry to place Nawaz, Maryam on Exit Control List

This is NAB's second letter on the matter. The anti-graft body in a letter on Feb14 had put forward the same request.

"Those who disrespected the Constitution are being welcomed," the former premier asserted.

NAB on Monday requested the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL.

This was NAB's second letter on the matter. It also requested the interior ministry to place Hasan and Hussain Nawaz on the ECL.

The NAB in a letter on Feb 14 had put forward the same request.

The anti-graft body in its latest letter maintained that: "The matter is agitated again in view of the fact that reference against the subject accused persons are at the final stage of the trial. There is apprehension that they may leave the country to avoid legal outcomes of the judgment which are expected to be announced shortly."

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Updated 27 minutes ago
15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

Updated 44 minutes ago
Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Updated 55 minutes ago
Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

Updated 3 hours ago
97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

 Updated 2 hours ago
No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM