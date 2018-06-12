Water commission orders formation of strategy against those throwing trash

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Supreme Court-appointed commission on water quality in Sindh ordered on Tuesday the formation of a strategy for inquiry against those throwing trash in public spaces.

Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, who is heading the commission asked, “What are the laws regarding punishing those who throw garbage in public spaces?”

To this, District Central's Chairman Rehan Hashmi informed the commission, “We have petitioned the sessions court judge to deploy policemen to ensure action against those who throw trash.”

Stating that district central sanitary workers have issued thousands of notices to those who throw trash, Hashmi said, “As per Section 132 of Sindh Local Govt Act there can be an inquiry against those who throw trash.”

“Rs5,000 daily penalty can be imposed on those who do not adhere,” the district central chairman added.

The water commission head also lamented over the state of Gulistan drain.

“Police is the cure for those who throw trash,” the commission remarked.

Further, the managing director water board suggested, “Sessions court judges have issued a list of magistrates through which there can be inquiries against offenders.”

The commission head also asked Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to send notices to higher-ups in concerned institutions regarding the matter and summoned him in his chamber to draft a plan of action.

“We hope your people do not become an obstacle in the inquiry,” the commission told the Karachi mayor.