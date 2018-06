Vajpayee at age 93 is currently the oldest living former Indian premier and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Photo: File

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to a New Delhi hospital for being critically ill.

His condition is now stable, The Hindu quoted the hospital as saying.

The hospital said he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and is under observation.

Vajpayee at age 93 is currently the oldest living former Indian premier and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He suffers from multiple diseases and is rarely seen in public now.