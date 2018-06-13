Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Demolition of advertisement walls under way in Karachi after SC orders

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

Four advertisement walls were demolished on Shahrae Faisal on Wednesday. Photo: Geo News screengrab  

KARACHI: The Karachi Cantonment Board has started demolition of walls with advertisements within its vicinity, Geo News reported Wednesday morning.

So far, four walls plastered with advertisements have been demolished on Shahrah-e-Faisal near FTC building. 

The action of the cantonment board comes four days after the apex court had ordered demolition of walls with advertisements in the metropolis and placed a ban on construction of walls in future for advertisement purposes.

However, the demolition work has yet to start within the remits of Karachi Municipal Corporation.

SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

SC bench under the Chief Justice of Pakistan heard a plea related to construction of walls with advertisements

On June 9, the SC bench under the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a plea related to the construction of walls with advertisements at the Karachi Registry.

The petitioner had stated that walls are being constructed in the entire city especially the cantonment boards. Building a wall in front of the FTC has tarnished the city’s beauty, the plea mentioned.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar summoned the CEO of the Karachi Cantonment Board and inquired about the walls.

CEO Karachi Cantonment Board told the court that some of the walls have been built for defense purposes and cantonments have issued notices to advertisement companies.

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that nothing will happen with notices and action should be taken.

The court ordered demolishment of walls along all roads including Shahrah-e-Faisal and summoned a report on the matter within 10 days.

