Faheem three-for, Malik’s 49* help Pakistan seal series

Shoaib Malik plays a shot for six runs during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Scotland and Pakistan at the Grange Cricket Club. Photo: AFP

EDINBURGH: Pakistan won and sealed the series by 84 runs against Scotland in the second and final T20I today, courtesy a three-wicket haul by allrounder Faheem Ashraf and a fiery 49* runs knock of Shoaib Malik.

The visiting side had earlier beaten Scotland by 48 runs in the series opener in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Scotland were dismissed on 82 runs in the chase of 167 runs target. Fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari took two wickets, Muhammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan took one wicket each.

Malik scored 49 off 22 balls, including one boundary and five sixes.

Scottish bowler Michael Leask took three wickets, Chris Sole took two and Mark Watt bagged one.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against Scotland.



Having taken out the world´s top one-day international side with a historic win over England on Sunday, the Scots were looking to complete a stunning double by toppling a Pakistan team rated as the top Twenty20 nation.

But Grant Bradburn´s side were unable to emulate their epic success thanks to a solid Pakistan display.

The hosts´ run chase went flat as Scotland finished on 156 for six in response to Pakistan´s 204 for four at the Grange.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed led the way as he racked up an impressive unbeaten 89 from just 49 balls, with Shoaib Malik hitting 53 from 27 deliveries.