PTI demands ECP to change interior secretaries, NADRA chairman before elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday demanded Election Commission of Pakistan to transfer the federal interior secretary and provincial home secretaries, and NADRA Chairman before elections.

In a letter by PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, it said that the party appreciates transfers of all four police inspector generals and chief secretaries on its demand but the move is not sufficient enough to ensure transparent polls.

The party demanded ECP to also transfer federal interior secretary and provincial home secretaries and to change Chairman NADRA in order to prevent leakage of sensitive information to its political opponents.

Meanwhile, the chief secretaries and police chiefs of all four provinces were replaced in a major reshuffling of the top bureaucracy today.

Kaleem Imam has been appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, replacing Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan. Amjad Saleemi, IG National Highway & Motorway Police, has been named as the new IG Sindh Police. He will be replacing AD Khawaja.

Mohammad Tahir has been appointed as IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, replacing Salahuddin Mehsud.

Mohsin Butt has been named as the new IG of Balochistan Police.

The notification also named Akhtar Nazir Warraich as Chief Secretary Balochistan, Naveed Kamran Baloch as Chief Secretary KP, Azam Salman as Chief Secretary Sindh, and Akbar Durrani as Chief Secretary Punjab.