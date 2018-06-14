Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Photo: File 

LAHORE: The felling of trees and illegal construction within Margalla Hills in Islamabad has continued despite Supreme Court’s orders on curbing the practice, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday.

While hearing the suo motu notice regarding Margalla Hills, the chief justice asked if felling of trees had stopped in the area as Supreme Court had issued orders six months back against the practice.

He said Geological Survey of Pakistan was asked to conduct an examination of Margalla Hills, but the authority did not fulfil its responsibility.

Also present in the court, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said the court should be informed if officials concerned do not want to implement the directives issued to them. He added that those not following court orders will be sent to prison.

The court summoned director general of Geological Survey of Pakistan in the next hearing.

At an earlier hearing, Supreme Court had chided the federal government over its failure to remove encroachments in Margalla Hills.

People have been barred from altering the forest and carry out construction in Margalla Hills as it has led to deforestation, misuse of natural resources and creeping human settlement.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

Updated 53 minutes ago
Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

 Updated 4 hours ago
Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Updated 5 hours ago
Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

 Updated 5 hours ago
11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM