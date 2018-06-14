Can't connect right now! retry
11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority arrested 11 suspect organ traffickers from Faisalabad on Thursday. Photo: file

FAISALABAD: Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority arrested 11 suspect organ traffickers from Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to sources, the 11 suspects—which includes doctors and agents—were arrested after being caught red-handed performing an illegal operation in a building on Seetiana Road.

The suspects have been transferred to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad and the Federal Investigation Agency has started its probe against the suspects. 

Organ trafficking: Two doctors remanded into FIA’s custody

The doctors, their assistants were operating an illegal organ clinic in a private housing society in lahore

In April last year, four suspects operating an illegal organ clinic were arrested during a FIA raid at a private housing society in Lahore. 

The arrested persons were identified as surgeon Dr Fawad, anesthesia specialist Dr Altamash, who was also the general secretary of Young Doctors Association Punjab, and their assistants Imran and Shehzad.

A case was registered against the suspects as per the Human Organ Transplant Act and the equipment seized from them was sent to Islamabad for DNA testing.

