pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
GEO NEWS

All stakeholders to play role in establishing regional peace: COAS

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that all the stakeholders will have to play a role in establishing peace in the region, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

The army chief visited the Defence University of Islamabad, where he addressed officers studying courses on national security and defence.

The COAS said that Pakistan is trying for peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan is for all the Pakistanis, going beyond the concepts of race and colour, said the COAS.

For dealing with Pakistan’s internal challenges rule of law is necessary, said the army chief.


