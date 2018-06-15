Light drizzle turns Karachi weather pleasant ahead of Eid

KARACHI: Residents of various areas of the city experienced light drizzle early Friday morning, a few hours after the last sehri of the holy month of Ramazan.



The weather turned pleasant and multiple areas of the metropolis, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, Nazimabad, University Road, Mosamiyat, and Gulistan-e-Johar, welcomed light rain.



Soon after Karachi received showers, power breakdowns were reported in many parts of the city.



The drizzle brought the port city's temperature to normal range, which remained in the grip of the intense heat in last few weeks.

Karachiites experienced extremely hot and dry weather last month, with heatwaves that claimed several lives in the metropolis.