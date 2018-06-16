Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jun 16 2018
By
AFP

Ronaldo hat-trick earns Portugal draw with Spain in thriller

By
AFP

Saturday Jun 16, 2018

Portugal´s Cristiano Ronaldo applauds the fans at the end of the match. Photo: Reuters

SOCHI: Portugal´s Cristiano Ronaldo curled in a sizzling late free kick to strike the first hat-trick of the 2018 World Cup and grab his side a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain on Friday as the Group B blockbuster lived up to the hype.

Spain defender Nacho Fernandez tripped Ronaldo to give away a penalty in the fourth minute which his Real Madrid team mate dispatched but Diego Costa levelled for Spain in the 24th with a blistering strike, displaying his notorious brute force as well as his remarkable skill to get past the Portugal defence.

Costa had tangled with opposing defender Pepe in the build-up to the goal, which was the first at a World Cup to be given after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR), but Ronaldo pulled the European champions ahead again right before halftime with a shot that squeezed under David de Gea.

Costa clattered home another equaliser in the 55th while Nacho´s stunning first goal for his country three minutes later looked to have given Spain a galvanising victory two days after their preparations were thrown into disarray when coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked for agreeing to join Real Madrid behind the Spanish soccer federation´s back.

But Ronaldo, who became the first player to score in eight consecutive major international tournaments, yet again delivered on the big occasion with his expertly taken set-piece to level for the Euro 2016 winners and inflict more pain on Spain in a chaotic week for the 2010 world champions.

Comments

More From Sports:

'Acrobat' Schmeichel earns praise after denying Peru

'Acrobat' Schmeichel earns praise after denying Peru

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah’s Pakistani lookalike eyes football glory

Mohamed Salah’s Pakistani lookalike eyes football glory

 Updated 5 hours ago
Germany and Brazil roll into the World Cup

Germany and Brazil roll into the World Cup

 Updated 6 hours ago
Own goal, penalty ensure Croatia's victory over Nigeria

Own goal, penalty ensure Croatia's victory over Nigeria

 Updated 12 hours ago
Sri Lanka fury as 'ball-tamper' row threatens second Test

Sri Lanka fury as 'ball-tamper' row threatens second Test

 Updated 14 hours ago
Poulsen winner for Denmark ruins Peru's World Cup return

Poulsen winner for Denmark ruins Peru's World Cup return

 Updated 15 hours ago
Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina for famous draw

Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina for famous draw

 Updated 18 hours ago
Technology helps France to 2-1 win over Australia

Technology helps France to 2-1 win over Australia

 Updated 19 hours ago
Pakistan finishes 6th at Amateur Golf World Cup

Pakistan finishes 6th at Amateur Golf World Cup

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM