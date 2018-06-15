Interim govt will make all possible efforts for free, fair election: Askari

Punjab caretaker chief minister Hasan Askari on Friday, June 15, 2018 said the interim government will make all possible efforts to ensure free and fair elections. Photo: Geo News screen grab 2

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker chief minister Hasan Askari on Friday said the interim government will make all possible efforts to ensure free and fair elections.

"All resources will be made use of to make the election peaceful and transparent," Askari said.



He stressed that the responsibility given to him will be completed.



"We consider this responsibility as the trust of the nation instilled in us and we will fulfil it," the interim chief minister said.

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and the province's Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam called on the chief minister at the CM house on Friday, June 15, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and the province's Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam called on the chief minister at the CM house.

Durrani and Imam reiterated the resolve to ensure free, transparent, and fair election process.

Askari took oath as caretaker Punjab chief minister on June 8.

Speaking to Geo News soon after his appointment, Askari had said that political parties should not worry over the transparency of the upcoming election.

"We will ensure that free and fair elections are held," he had asserted.

The caretaker Punjab chief minister had vowed that he would not use his position for wrong purposes and reiterated that he would fulfill his constitutional responsibility.