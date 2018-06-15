Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Interim govt will make all possible efforts for free, fair election: Askari

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 15, 2018

Punjab caretaker chief minister Hasan Askari on Friday, June 15, 2018 said the interim government will make all possible efforts to ensure free and fair elections. Photo: Geo News screen grab 
2

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker chief minister Hasan Askari on Friday said the interim government will make all possible efforts to ensure free and fair elections. 

'Aliens' a political narrative used to channel interests, needs: Punjab CM Askari

"All resources will be made use of to make the election peaceful and transparent," Askari said. 

He stressed that the responsibility given to him will be completed.

"We consider this responsibility as the trust of the nation instilled in us and we will fulfil it," the interim chief minister said. 

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and the province's Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam called on the chief minister at the CM house on Friday, June 15, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab
1

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and the province's Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam called on the chief minister at the CM house. 

Durrani and Imam reiterated the resolve to ensure free, transparent, and fair election process.   

Askari took oath as caretaker Punjab chief minister on June 8.

Speaking to Geo News soon after his appointment, Askari had said that political parties should not worry over the transparency of the upcoming election.

"We will ensure that free and fair elections are held," he had asserted.

The caretaker Punjab chief minister had vowed that he would not use his position for wrong purposes and reiterated that he would fulfill his constitutional responsibility.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Former PML-N lawmaker from Lodhran to join PTI: sources

Former PML-N lawmaker from Lodhran to join PTI: sources

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Violent monkey mauls infant to death in Sargodha

Violent monkey mauls infant to death in Sargodha

 Updated 15 minutes ago
Wildlife dept begins probe after photos of Afridi with chained lion go viral

Wildlife dept begins probe after photos of Afridi with chained lion go viral

Updated 3 hours ago
Begum Kulsoom's vitals stable, but still on life support: Hasan Nawaz

Begum Kulsoom's vitals stable, but still on life support: Hasan Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
Light rain forecast over Eid holidays

Light rain forecast over Eid holidays

 Updated 5 hours ago
Punjab interim cabinet: Four more members take oath

Punjab interim cabinet: Four more members take oath

 Updated 4 hours ago
TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah killed in US drone strike, confirms Afghanistan

TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah killed in US drone strike, confirms Afghanistan

Updated 5 hours ago
Jumatul Wida observed today with religious zeal and reverence

Jumatul Wida observed today with religious zeal and reverence

 Updated 7 hours ago
Talks with Nisar were making progress before they failed: Rafique

Talks with Nisar were making progress before they failed: Rafique

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM