Light rain forecast over Eid holidays

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that weather will remain pleasant and there are chances of rain over the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Director MET Abdul Rasheed has predicted that Karachi will receive light rain on Saturday (June 16) and Sunday (June 17) mornings.

Sea breeze will also bring the temperature down in the metropolis over the weekend, Rasheed further said.

The MET Office has also announced pre-monsoon rains from Saturday.

Moist currents will start to penetrate on Friday and rain is expected in the most parts of the country starting Saturday.

Rain is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sahiwal division during Eid days.

This morning, light drizzle turned Karachi weather pleasant.

Multiple areas of the metropolis, including II Chundrigar Road, Nazimabad, University Road, Mosamiyat, and Gulistan-e-Johar, welcomed light rain.

The drizzle brought the port city's temperature to normal range, which remained in the grip of the intense heat in last few weeks.