Friday Jun 15 2018
We owe this festivity to our martyrs, ghazis: COAS Bajwa on Eid

Friday Jun 15, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, has said that "we owe this festivity in a peaceful environment to all our martyrs and ghazis."

The armed forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and the three services chiefs wish a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis, said Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, director general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Friday.

"We owe this festivity in a peaceful environment to all our martyrs and ghazis. Salute to them," he quoted Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying.

"May Allah continue His blessings upon Pakistan. Amen."

Earlier in the evening, the moon of the month of Shawwal was sighted as the country prepared to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

Believers across the country, after having fasted during the holy month of Ramazan, will be celebrating Eid with religious fervour.

