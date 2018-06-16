COAS Gen Bajwa spends Eid with troops

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Eid day with troops along the Line of Control, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The army chief, accompanied by Commander Rawalpindi Corps, offered Eid prayers. He prayed for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity.



Talking to the troops, General Bajwa lauded their commitment, high morale, and devotion to defending Pakistan.



According to the military’s media wing, the army chief told the soldiers they should be proud of celebrating festivities away from their homes and dear ones for performing their duty of providing security to the country and its citizens.



General Bajwa hailed all martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices in the line of duty.