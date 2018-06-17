Own goal, penalty ensure Croatia's victory over Nigeria

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (2nd L) celebrates scoring a penalty with his teammates during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia, June 16, 2018. AFP/Patrick Hertzog

KALININGRAD: Croatia earned a comfortable 2-0 victory over a young Nigerian side in both sides' first group match at the World Cup in Kaliningrad on Saturday.



An own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo put Croatia ahead and a second-half Luka Modric penalty wrapped up the win against limp Nigeria in their Group D clash.



A diving header from Mario Mandzukic was deflected into his own net by Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo after 32 minutes to hand Croatia the half-time lead, doubled by Luka Modric’s successful penalty kick in the 71st minute.



It was awarded after Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong had wrestled Mandzukic to the ground right in front of the referee, wrapping both arms around the striker as they jostled for space in the Nigeria box.

Croatia, who were barely extended by their African opponents, now top Group D after Argentina and Iceland drew 1-1 in Moscow earlier on Saturday.