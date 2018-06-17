Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
AFP

Own goal, penalty ensure Croatia's victory over Nigeria

By
AFP

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (2nd L) celebrates scoring a penalty with his teammates during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia, June 16, 2018. AFP/Patrick Hertzog
 

KALININGRAD: Croatia earned a comfortable 2-0 victory over a young Nigerian side in both sides' first group match at the World Cup in Kaliningrad on Saturday.

An own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo put Croatia ahead and a second-half Luka Modric penalty wrapped up the win against limp Nigeria in their Group D clash.

A diving header from Mario Mandzukic was deflected into his own net by Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo after 32 minutes to hand Croatia the half-time lead, doubled by Luka Modric’s successful penalty kick in the 71st minute.

It was awarded after Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong had wrestled Mandzukic to the ground right in front of the referee, wrapping both arms around the striker as they jostled for space in the Nigeria box.

Croatia, who were barely extended by their African opponents, now top Group D after Argentina and Iceland drew 1-1 in Moscow earlier on Saturday.

Comments

More From Sports:

'Acrobat' Schmeichel earns praise after denying Peru

'Acrobat' Schmeichel earns praise after denying Peru

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah’s Pakistani lookalike eyes football glory

Mohamed Salah’s Pakistani lookalike eyes football glory

 Updated 5 hours ago
Germany and Brazil roll into the World Cup

Germany and Brazil roll into the World Cup

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sri Lanka fury as 'ball-tamper' row threatens second Test

Sri Lanka fury as 'ball-tamper' row threatens second Test

 Updated 14 hours ago
Poulsen winner for Denmark ruins Peru's World Cup return

Poulsen winner for Denmark ruins Peru's World Cup return

 Updated 15 hours ago
Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina for famous draw

Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina for famous draw

 Updated 18 hours ago
Technology helps France to 2-1 win over Australia

Technology helps France to 2-1 win over Australia

 Updated 19 hours ago
Pakistan finishes 6th at Amateur Golf World Cup

Pakistan finishes 6th at Amateur Golf World Cup

 Updated 22 hours ago
Gerard Pique: Cristiano Ronaldo 'prone to diving'

Gerard Pique: Cristiano Ronaldo 'prone to diving'

 Updated 24 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM