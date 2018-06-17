Can't connect right now! retry
Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

The deceased was also subjected to torture before she was killed, police said. Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: A woman was murdered Saturday night by her husband in the city's Ghaziabad area over a domestic dispute, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

The deceased — who was identified by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as Erum — was also subjected to torture before she was killed, police added.

According to the authorities, Hamid often had fights with Erum, his wife,  and the torture Saturday night resulted in her death. Police reached the crime scene after they were informed and arrested Hamid.

A first information report (FIR) for murder was filed by police against Hamid, the suspect.

On the other hand, as per the deceased's bereaved family, Hamid was a drug addict and frequently asked for money in this regard. On Saturday night, when Erum refused, he subjected her to such severe torture that she passed away.

The body has now been sent for post-mortem, police stated.

Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke's Bay beach

ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

Youngster allegedly killed in Karachi shooting by police

Police let go suspect who tried to enter Begum Kulsoom's hospital room after warning

