Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
IInayat

Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

By
IInayat

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

Photo: File 

SAHIWAL: A man was killed when unidentified persons barged into his house and opened fire at him Saturday night.

The killed person, Jahangir, was the vice chairperson of a union council and a resident of 56/5 L village in Sahiwal.

Police quoted Jahangir’s wife as saying that her husband was sleeping in the house when five people, who identities could not be ascertained, broke into the house and started firing indiscriminately.

Subsequently, Jahangir died on the spot while the culprits manage to flee the site.

Police filed the case and started investigating into the incident.

In May 2017, the chairperson of a union council in Sahiwal was shot dead by unidentified persons.

According to reports, the chairperson, Mahar Younis Sanpal, was with his family in Shadman Town for shopping when he was fired at. Police had said the initial investigation suggested the incident was a result of personal enmity.

Sanpal was a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. His killing had sparked protests in Mall Mandi, Dulla Bhatti Chowk and High Street by his family and supporters.

The protesters broke car windowpanes, damaged public and private property and chanted slogans against the police following Sanpal’s killing.

It was said that Sanpal was facing life threat from his rivals and his family had informed the police but they failed to provide him security. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

 Updated 9 minutes ago
ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

 Updated 5 hours ago
Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

 Updated 8 hours ago
Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

 Updated 11 hours ago
Youngster allegedly killed in Karachi shooting by police

Youngster allegedly killed in Karachi shooting by police

 Updated 18 hours ago
Police let go suspect who tried to enter Begum Kulsoom's hospital room after warning

Police let go suspect who tried to enter Begum Kulsoom's hospital room after warning

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM