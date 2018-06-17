ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

Can't connect right now! retry
Election Commission of Pakistan will conduct the scrutiny process of 63 candidates who submitted nomination papers for NA-53 on Monday, Geo News reported.

The election body has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Aisha Gulalai, who had been affiliated with the PTI in the past, on the same day for scrutiny process.

The returning officers had summoned the NA-53 candidates to physically appear before the ECP.

General Election 2018: Imran to face Rafique, Gulalai in Lahore, Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif will contest election from NA-132 Lahore, Maryam Nawaz from NA-127 and NA-125

Moreover, the PTI chairperson has also been ordered to submit a reply to reservations against his candidacy raised by Abdul Wahab Baloch.

Other politicians contesting from NA-53 include PML-N's Barrister Zafarullah, Mehtab Abbasi and PTI's Ilyas Meherbaan among others. 

Earlier, Geo News had reported that PTI chairman Imran Khan will be facing PML-N's Saad Rafique in NA-131 Lahore. Khan has also submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Mianwali.

While Gulalai will contest the polls against her former party chairman from NA-53 Islamabad.

Gulalai alleged that the PTI has diverted from its ideological stance. Maintaining that Imran was not going to form the government, she alleged that 'criminals were handed party tickets instead of workers.'

