General Election 2018: Imran to face Rafique, Gulalai in Lahore, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former minister of railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and ex-MNA Aisha Gulalai will contest the forthcoming election against PTI chairman Imran Khan from National Assembly constituencies in Lahore and Islamabad, it emerged Monday, as the process of submission of nomination papers for General Election 2018 concluded.



PTI chairman Imran Khan will be facing PML-N's Saad Rafique in NA-131 Lahore. Khan has also submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Mianwali.

The returning officer of NA-131 Lahore has also summoned Imran Khan on June 18 for the verification of his nomination papers.

Aisha Gulalai, who had been affiliated with the PTI in the past, will contest the polls against her former party chairman from NA-53 Islamabad.

Gulalai alleged that the PTI has diverted from its ideological stance. Maintaining that Imran was not going to form the government, she alleged that 'criminals were handed party tickets instead of workers.'

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif filed his nomination forms in NA-132 Lahore. Hamza Shehbaz submitted his nomination papers from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-64.

Former first daughter Maryam Nawaz will be contesting the polls from two National Assembly constituencies in Lahore: NA-127 and NA-125.

Former speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq also submitted his nomination papers from NA-133 and NA-125 in Lahore.

Renowned singer and Barabri Party chief Jawad Ahmad will also contest the election from NA-131 and NA-132.

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's nomination papers were also submitted on Monday for NA-1 Chitral, NA-188 Layyah and NA-247 Karachi, his party, All Pakistan Muslim League, said in a statement.



Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest the forthcoming general election from NA-200 Larkana, NA-246 Karachi that includes his party’s stronghold Lyari, and NA-8 Malakand, according to a statement issued by the PPP.



Former Sindh Assembly deputy speaker Shehla Raza will also contest the polls against PTI chairman Imran Khan from NA 243 Karachi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had set June 11 as the final date for submission of nomination papers for General Election 2018.

In the second phase of the election schedule, officials will scrutinise the nomination papers until June 19.

The country is set to go to the polls on July 25, 2018.