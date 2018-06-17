Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sri Lanka skipper charged with ball-tampering by ICC

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

Sri Lanka cricket captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged with breaching the International Cricket Council Code of Conduct in the fallout of the ball-tampering controversy in the second Test against the West Indies.

The international governing body tweeted the news, detailing that the captain was in breach of Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for 'changing the condition of the ball - the same charge leveled at Australia batter Cameron Bancroft during the infamous Cape Town Test in March.

On Saturday, a ball-tampering controversy threatened play on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka with only an hour's play possible on a bright, sunny morning after the Sri Lankans initially refused to take the field.

Following concerns raised by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould about the condition of the ball nearing the end of the second day, the Sri Lankans were advised before the start of play on Saturday that they could not continue with the existing ball.

Sri Lanka fury as 'ball-tamper' row threatens second Test

Following concerns about condition of the ball, Sri Lankans were advised before start of play on Saturday that they could not continue with existing ball

This resulted in Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal declining to lead his team onto the field with the West Indies set to continue their innings at 118 for two in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 253.

Animated discussions then ensued involving match referee Javagal Srinath and the Sri Lankan pair of coach Chandika Hathurusingha and team manager Asanka Gurusinha and it appeared for some time that the day's play at least and possibly the rest of the match might be in doubt.

After initially appearing to be prepared to resume the match, the Sri Lankan cricketers then hesitated even as they were making their way out to the middle.

Comments

More From Sports:

Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Mexico face disciplinary case over homophobic chant

Mexico face disciplinary case over homophobic chant

 Updated 2 hours ago
VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea

VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea

 Updated 3 hours ago
Stunned Germany pledge to bounce back from Mexico loss

Stunned Germany pledge to bounce back from Mexico loss

 Updated 5 hours ago
Before match, England fans and diplomats honour Battle of Stalingrad dead

Before match, England fans and diplomats honour Battle of Stalingrad dead

 Updated 5 hours ago
Portugal ‘stronger than Morocco’, says Andre Silva

Portugal ‘stronger than Morocco’, says Andre Silva

 Updated 9 hours ago
Messi’s penalty miss not to blame for draw with Iceland: Maradona

Messi’s penalty miss not to blame for draw with Iceland: Maradona

 Updated 9 hours ago
Boxer Muhammad Waseem eager to win flyweight world title

Boxer Muhammad Waseem eager to win flyweight world title

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan move to number five in ODI rankings

Pakistan move to number five in ODI rankings

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM