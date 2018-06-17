Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
AFP

Federer marks number one ranking with 98th title in Stuttgart

By
AFP

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

Switzerland´s Roger Federer celebrates winning against Canada´s Milos Raonic after the final match at the ATP Mercedes Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on June 17, 2018-AFP

Roger Federer celebrated returning to the top of the world rankings by defeating Milos Raonic in the final of the Stuttgart Open on Sunday and lifting the 98th tour-level title of his garlanded career.

The 36-year-old, who by reaching the final had already guaranteed his return to world No. 1, supplanting Rafael Nadal when the new rankings are released on Monday, continued his domination over the Canadian with a 6-4 7-6(3) victory.

Federer´s 78-minute win, sealing his first Stuttgart triumph, was the perfect tonic for the Swiss in the build-up to defending his Wimbledon crown, having extended his unbeaten 12-month sequence in grass court matches to 16. Federer, who beat Raonic en route to winning Wimbledon last year, broke the Canadian´s powerful serve just once in the third game but with his own delivery proving unbreachable, it was enough for him to win the first set.

In a decisive tiebreak after no breaks in the second set, a double fault from Raonic paved the way for Federer, playing his first tournament in 11 weeks after giving the claycourt campaign a miss, to claim victory.

On Monday, Federer will begin a record-extending 310th week at the top of the rankings before seeking to defend his Halle grasscourt crown.

If he manages to do so, he will then seek a landmark 100th career title at Wimbledon.

Comments

More From Sports:

Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Mexico face disciplinary case over homophobic chant

Mexico face disciplinary case over homophobic chant

 Updated 2 hours ago
VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea

VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea

 Updated 3 hours ago
Stunned Germany pledge to bounce back from Mexico loss

Stunned Germany pledge to bounce back from Mexico loss

 Updated 5 hours ago
Before match, England fans and diplomats honour Battle of Stalingrad dead

Before match, England fans and diplomats honour Battle of Stalingrad dead

 Updated 5 hours ago
Portugal ‘stronger than Morocco’, says Andre Silva

Portugal ‘stronger than Morocco’, says Andre Silva

 Updated 9 hours ago
Messi’s penalty miss not to blame for draw with Iceland: Maradona

Messi’s penalty miss not to blame for draw with Iceland: Maradona

 Updated 9 hours ago
Boxer Muhammad Waseem eager to win flyweight world title

Boxer Muhammad Waseem eager to win flyweight world title

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan move to number five in ODI rankings

Pakistan move to number five in ODI rankings

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM